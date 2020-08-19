Junior officers and noncommissioned officers can attend law school on Army's dime

Photo By Sgt. Stephen Perez | The Office of the Judge Advocate General is now accepting applications for the Army's...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Stephen Perez | The Office of the Judge Advocate General is now accepting applications for the Army's Funded Legal Education Program. Under this program, the Army projects sending up to 25 active duty commissioned officers and – new this year – noncommissioned officers to civilian law school at government expense. Selected officers and NCOs will attend law school beginning in fall 2021 and will remain on active duty while attending law school. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. Stephen P. Perez) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany -- The Office of the Judge Advocate General is now accepting applications for the Army's Funded Legal Education Program.



Under this program, the Army projects sending up to 25 active duty commissioned officers and – new this year – noncommissioned officers to civilian law school at government expense. Selected officers and NCOs will attend law school beginning in fall 2021 and will remain on active duty while attending law school.



Capt. Jonni Stormo, a judge advocate assigned to 2d Cavalry Regiment in Vilseck, Germany, said, “The FLEP Program gave me the opportunity to attend a prestigious law school that I never could have afforded on my own. The program offers young leaders an unparalleled opportunity to advance their military careers and their professional expertise simultaneously. Even as a newly licensed attorney, the JAG Corps had the trust and confidence in my unique skillset based on my prior service to give me challenging positions that allowed me to develop legal proficiency while honing my leadership abilities.”



Interested officers and NCOs should review Military Personnel Message 20-135 and Chapter 10 of Army Regulation 27-1 to determine eligibility.



This program is open to regular Army captains, lieutenants, sergeants first class, staff sergeants, and sergeants from the operations division, operations support division, force sustainment division, health services division, Army Special Operations Force and cyber. Commissioned officer applicants must have at least two, but not more than six, years of total active federal service at the time legal training begins. NCO applicants must have at least four, but not more than eight, years of total active federal service at the time legal training begins. Eligibility is governed by statute and is not waivable.



Interested officers and NCOs should immediately register for the earliest offering of the Law School Admission Test. See www.lsac.org/lsat for full details on LSAT dates and registration deadlines.



Applicants must submit their original application through command channels, to include the officer’s branch manager at Army Human Resources Command, to the Office of The Judge Advocate General, ATTN: DAJA-PT (Ms. Yvonne Caron – Room 2B517), 2200 Army Pentagon, Washington, DC 20310. Applications may also be submitted in PDF format to Caron at yvonne.m.caron2.civ@mail.mil. Applications must be received by Nov. 1, 2020.



Interested officers in Europe should contact Lt. Col. Jennifer Venghaus at jennifer.l.venghaus.mil@mail.mil or DSN 537-0605.