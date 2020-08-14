Sailor from Fiji serves aboard USS Sterett (DDG 104)

200814-N-NC885-3003 RED SEA (Aug. 14, 2020) Retail Specialist Seaman Peni Tovehi, from Fiji, poses for a photo on the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Sterett. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

