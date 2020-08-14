Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor from Fiji serves aboard USS Sterett (DDG 104) [Image 1 of 2]

    RED SEA

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200814-N-NC885-3003 RED SEA (Aug. 14, 2020) Retail Specialist Seaman Peni Tovehi, from Fiji, poses for a photo on the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Sterett. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

    From Fiji to U.S. 5th Fleet: A Sterett Sailor Works Hard to Make Dreams a Reality

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    USS Sterett
    NAVCENT
    DDG 104
    Fiji
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    Sterett Sailors
    Forever Dauntless

