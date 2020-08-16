Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Prepare for Command Post Exercise in Okinawa [Image 4 of 7]

    Seabees Prepare for Command Post Exercise in Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    200817-N-TP832-1043 OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 17, 2020) Construction Electrician Constructionman Maxwell Gradinger, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, secures an interior liner on a Naval Enterprise Tactical Command Control tent configuration in preparation for an upcoming Command Post Exercise. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Naval Construction Force

