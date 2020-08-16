Seabees Prepare for Command Post Exercise in Okinawa

200817-N-TP832-1043 OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 17, 2020) Construction Electrician Constructionman Maxwell Gradinger, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, secures an interior liner on a Naval Enterprise Tactical Command Control tent configuration in preparation for an upcoming Command Post Exercise. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

