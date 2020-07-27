KADENA, Okinawa (July 27, 2020) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tyler Johnson, assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena, disassembles a P-3C Orion propeller at AIMD Kadena Jul. 27, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 01:30
|Photo ID:
|6319775
|VIRIN:
|200727-N-QY759-0052
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, P-3 Propeller Disassembly [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT