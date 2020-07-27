Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P-3 Propeller Disassembly [Image 6 of 6]

    P-3 Propeller Disassembly

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Okinawa (July 27, 2020) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tyler Johnson, assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena, disassembles a P-3C Orion propeller at AIMD Kadena Jul. 27, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    This work, P-3 Propeller Disassembly [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    AIMD
    Navy
    maintenance
    CFAO
    CFWP

