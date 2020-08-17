200817-N-N0842-3501 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2020) Members of Royal Canadian Navy ship HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) participate in a replenishment-at-sea with U.S. Navy fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy photo by Leading Seaman Valerie LeClair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 22:13 Photo ID: 6319698 VIRIN: 200817-N-N0842-3501 Resolution: 5406x3511 Size: 1.39 MB Location: VICTORIA, BC, CA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RIMPAC 2020 [Image 11 of 11], by SN Valerie LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.