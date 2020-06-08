Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New recommended system for Ala Wai project evaluated in technical report [Image 2 of 2]

    New recommended system for Ala Wai project evaluated in technical report

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Dino Buchanan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District completed an Engineering Documentation Report Aug. 6 that provides the new recommended plan for the Ala Wai Flood Control Project. This map shows the current proposed project design changes and new feature recommendations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 21:10
    Photo ID: 6319655
    VIRIN: 200806-A-A1410-001
    Resolution: 606x861
    Size: 426.9 KB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    TAGS

    USACE
    Honolulu
    Waikiki
    Ala Wai Canal
    USACE-Honolulu District
    Ala Wai Flood Risk management project
    USACE-Pacific Ocean Division
    Ala Wai Watershed

