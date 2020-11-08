Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/4 MCCRE [Image 4 of 5]

    3/4 MCCRE

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Marvin Lopeznavarro 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division overlook a hill on top of an Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020. MCCREs are conducted to ensure unit standardization and combat readiness in preparation for operational deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Marvin E. Lopez Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 18:32
    Photo ID: 6319456
    VIRIN: 200811-M-YJ660-308
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.83 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/4 MCCRE [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Marvin Lopeznavarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AAV
    3/4
    LAV
    1st Marine Division
    MCCRE

