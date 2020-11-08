U.S Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division overlook a hill on top of an Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020. MCCREs are conducted to ensure unit standardization and combat readiness in preparation for operational deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Marvin E. Lopez Navarro)
