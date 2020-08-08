Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invisible Enemy

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Samuel Brown,960th Cyberspace Operations Group client systems technician, stands for a photo outside the 960th Cyberspace Wing headquarters building Aug. 8, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samantha Mathison).

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 15:25
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    This work, Invisible Enemy, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS

