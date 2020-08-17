Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale’s own wins 2020 Notary of the Year

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Tessa Corrick 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Mr. Alan A. Warren, 2nd Bomb Wing legal office automation assistant, poses for a photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 17, 2020. Warren has been nationally recognized through his embodiment of service before self by winning the 2020 Notary of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tessa B. Corrick)

