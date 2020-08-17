Mr. Alan A. Warren, 2nd Bomb Wing legal office automation assistant, poses for a photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 17, 2020. Warren has been nationally recognized through his embodiment of service before self by winning the 2020 Notary of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tessa B. Corrick)
Barksdale’s own wins 2020 Notary of the Year
