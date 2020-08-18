Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. David J. Chambers receives Congressional Record [Image 4 of 4]

    Sgt. David J. Chambers receives Congressional Record

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Sgt. David J. Chambers, Troop C, 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, representing the Brave Rifles, Fort Hood, III Corps and United States Army Forces Command is awarded the Congressional Record for Soldier of the Year for 2019 by the U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, District 25 at Ft. Hood, Texas, Aug.18, 2020.The rigorous competition tests a soldier’s knowledge, skills and abilities by conquering urban warfare simulations, demonstrating critical thinking, formal board interviews, physical fitness challenges, written exams, warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

