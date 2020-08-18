Sgt. David J. Chambers receives Congressional Record

Sgt. David J. Chambers, Troop C, 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, representing the Brave Rifles, Fort Hood, III Corps and United States Army Forces Command is awarded the Congressional Record for Soldier of the Year for 2019 by the U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, District 25 at Ft. Hood, Texas, Aug.18, 2020.The rigorous competition tests a soldier’s knowledge, skills and abilities by conquering urban warfare simulations, demonstrating critical thinking, formal board interviews, physical fitness challenges, written exams, warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

