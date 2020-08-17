Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company MCMAP [Image 4 of 5]

    Echo Company MCMAP

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 17, 2020. Recruits were instructed to execute the different techniques step-by-step to ensure they were performed correctly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)

    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

