    GREYWOLF Sends First Round from M1A2 SEPV3 Downrange [Image 6 of 7]

    GREYWOLF Sends First Round from M1A2 SEPV3 Downrange

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division sends the first round downrange with the U.S. Army’s new M1A2 SEPV3 Abrams Main Battle Tank, Fort Hood, Texas, August 18, 2020. After the GREYWOLF brigade conducts a test fire on every tank they will dial in their sites by “zeroing” the tanks main gun, ensuring they are fully prepared to conduct future gunnery live fire exercises.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 13:22
    Photo ID: 6318889
    VIRIN: 200818-A-BT735-167
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 254.15 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, GREYWOLF Sends First Round from M1A2 SEPV3 Downrange [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Calab Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tank
    Fort Hood
    GREYWOLF
    1CD
    Abrams
    First Team
    3ABCT
    M1A2 SEPV3

