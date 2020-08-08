The Allegan County health department once again held a free COVID-19 testing event on August 8, 2020. The Michigan National helped them by performing the nasal swabs that are part of the tests. (Photo by Michigan National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 12:37 Photo ID: 6318843 VIRIN: 200808-Z-FY465-061 Resolution: 4560x3648 Size: 3.68 MB Location: ALLEGAN, MI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing, training in Allegan County [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.