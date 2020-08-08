Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing, training in Allegan County [Image 3 of 3]

    Michigan National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing, training in Allegan County

    ALLEGAN, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    The Allegan County health department once again held a free COVID-19 testing event on August 8, 2020. The Michigan National helped them by performing the nasal swabs that are part of the tests. (Photo by Michigan National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing, training in Allegan County [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

