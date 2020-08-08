The Allegan County health department once again held a free COVID-19 testing event on August 8, 2020. The Michigan National helped them by performing the nasal swabs that are part of the tests. (Photo by Michigan National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
Michigan National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing, training in Allegan County
