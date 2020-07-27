Joint Base Lewis-McChord Apache helicopter pilots fly the latest version of the aircraft

Pilots from the 1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, stationed at train on the newest version of the Apache AH-64 helicopter, Wash., train on the newest version of the Apache AH-64 helicopter as part of the certification process to fly the version 6 Apache aircraft. The first 10 aviators from the 1-229th ARB were qualified to fly the V6 aircraft July 24 by the PEO Aviation PM Apache New Equipment Training Team, who conducted the training and certification process. The unit is scheduled to receive its first production Apache V6 in October.

(photo by Chaplain (CPT) Joshua Hughes, 1-229 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion)

