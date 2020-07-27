Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Apache helicopter pilots fly the latest version of the aircraft [Image 2 of 2]

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Paul Stevenson 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    Pilots from the 1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, stationed at train on the newest version of the Apache AH-64 helicopter, Wash., train on the newest version of the Apache AH-64 helicopter as part of the certification process to fly the version 6 Apache aircraft. The first 10 aviators from the 1-229th ARB were qualified to fly the V6 aircraft July 24 by the PEO Aviation PM Apache New Equipment Training Team, who conducted the training and certification process. The unit is scheduled to receive its first production Apache V6 in October.
    (photo by Chaplain (CPT) Joshua Hughes, 1-229 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion)

    Redstone Arsenal
    Joint Base Lewis McChord
    PEO Aviation
    PM Apache
    1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion
    Apache V6

