    USS Iwo Jima Underway for Routine Training [Image 2 of 2]

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dominick A Cremeans 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    200803-N-ZG607-1035
    NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 3, 2020) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Janel Wesley, left, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Tristan Vick perform maintenance on the mk 38 MOD 2 25mm chain gun on the starboard gallery deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Aug. 3, 2020. Iwo Jima is on a scheduled port visit in Naval Station Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominick A. Cremeans/Released)

    Photo ID: 6318785
    VIRIN: 200803-N-ZG607-1035
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Underway for Routine Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Dominick A Cremeans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

