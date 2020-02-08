200803-N-ZG607-1035

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 3, 2020) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Janel Wesley, left, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Tristan Vick perform maintenance on the mk 38 MOD 2 25mm chain gun on the starboard gallery deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Aug. 3, 2020. Iwo Jima is on a scheduled port visit in Naval Station Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominick A. Cremeans/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 11:11 Photo ID: 6318785 VIRIN: 200803-N-ZG607-1035 Resolution: 6132x4088 Size: 991.41 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Iwo Jima Underway for Routine Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Dominick A Cremeans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.