    200817-N-ZM949-1585 [Image 1 of 5]

    200817-N-ZM949-1585

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erick Parsons 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, approaches the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) Aug. 17, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons/Released)

