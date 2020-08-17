Locked and Loaded

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry regiment take up battle positions at Hohenfels training area during exercise Saber Junction 20 in Hohenfels, Germany on Aug. 18, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Audrequez Evans)

