    Air Force unit keeps communications running 24/7 at Camp Zama [Image 3 of 8]

    Air Force unit keeps communications running 24/7 at Camp Zama

    JAPAN

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Watson, right, and Senior Airman Brandon Boiles, assigned to 374th Communications Squadron’s Operating Location C, work in Building 771 at Camp Zama, Japan, July 24.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 02:09
    Photo ID: 6318364
    VIRIN: 200818-A-IT218-002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force unit keeps communications running 24/7 at Camp Zama [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force unit keeps communications running 24/7 at Camp Zama

    Camp Zama
    Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Winifred Brown
    Wendy Brown
    COVID-19
    target_news_asiapacific
    374th Communications Squadron’s Operating Location C

