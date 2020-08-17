Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Operations Center; the command and control team

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Helen Miller 

    46th Military Police Command

    Capt. Amanda Fox, COVID Theater Hospital - C2 works at the Joint Operations Center, David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, Cali. Aug. 17, 2020. Fox assists with Northern California operations for Task Force Center-West, Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North, during COVID-19 response efforts. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Helen Miller)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 23:07
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Operations Center; the command and control team, by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    FEMA
    ARNORTH
    Northern Command
    TF 46
    COVID-19
    Task Force Center-West
    TF CW
    60th Medical Command
    Emergancy Management

