Joint Operations Center; the command and control team

Capt. Amanda Fox, COVID Theater Hospital - C2 works at the Joint Operations Center, David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, Cali. Aug. 17, 2020. Fox assists with Northern California operations for Task Force Center-West, Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North, during COVID-19 response efforts. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Helen Miller)

