Interlocking Polymer Chain

A new family of materials can be made softer or harder by changing the number of cross-linking molecules, thanks to a discovery by researchers from the U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory and Texas A&M University. (Courtesy Texas A&M University)
Army researchers explore self-healing materials
