    Interlocking Polymer Chain [Image 4 of 4]

    Interlocking Polymer Chain

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by T'Jae Ellis 

    Army Research Laboratory

    A new family of materials can be made softer or harder by changing the number of cross-linking molecules, thanks to a discovery by researchers from the U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory and Texas A&M University. (Courtesy Texas A&M University)

