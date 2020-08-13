Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Demo Team performs at the 2020 OC Airshow [Image 19 of 19]

    F-35 Demo Team performs at the 2020 OC Airshow

    WALLOPS ISLAND, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Capt. Kippun Sumner 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. John "Indy" Horn, F-35 Demonstration Team safety officer, taxis in behind an F-22 Raptor for the 2020 OC Air Show Aug. 13, 2020, Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, Va. Demo Team safety officers are responsible for flying the spare performance jet to air shows as well as monitoring the team's demonstration pilot during practices and performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 19:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Demo Team performs at the 2020 OC Airshow [Image 19 of 19], by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS

