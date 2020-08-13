Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Headlines Seminar Designed to Strengthen Connection Between SOF, Silicon Valley

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Officials from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) participated in a two-day virtual seminar focused on strengthening partnerships between U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) and the Silicon Valley, Aug. 12-13. Hosted by the Global SOF Foundation, the event connected current and future national security leaders with the founders, executives, investors, and academics focused on developing cutting edge dual use technologies. (Screen capture courtesy the Global SOF Foundation)

