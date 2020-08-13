NPS Headlines Seminar Designed to Strengthen Connection Between SOF, Silicon Valley

Officials from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) participated in a two-day virtual seminar focused on strengthening partnerships between U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) and the Silicon Valley, Aug. 12-13. Hosted by the Global SOF Foundation, the event connected current and future national security leaders with the founders, executives, investors, and academics focused on developing cutting edge dual use technologies. (Screen capture courtesy the Global SOF Foundation)
