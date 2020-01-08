Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen fly on tanker incentive flight

    Airmen fly on tanker incentive flight

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Grady L Epperly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Fifteen Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 507th Air Refueling Wing participate in a military incentive flight August 1, 2020, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt Grady Epperly)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen fly on tanker incentive flight [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Grady L Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

