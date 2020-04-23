Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi thank local healthcare workers

Crew members from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi deliver pizzas to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Apr. 23, 2020, as a way to say thank you to the hardworking healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
