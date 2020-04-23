Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi thank local healthcare workers [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi thank local healthcare workers

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    Crew members from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi deliver pizzas to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Apr. 23, 2020, as a way to say thank you to the hardworking healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    VIRIN: 200423-G-G0108-2001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi thank local healthcare workers [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    healthcare
    Coast Guard
    Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
    COVID-19
    CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital

