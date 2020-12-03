Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi crew members help USO

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Chisti’s response and prevention departments work with the local USO Mar. 12, 2020, helping unload heavy material for their upcoming remodel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 11:09
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
