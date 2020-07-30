Maj. Waldon W. Jue returns his first salute as a commissioned officer to Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy M. Hawley, senior enlisted leader for the 124th Cyber Protection Battalion, July 30, 2020, in Fairfax, Virginia. (U.S. National Guard photo by Cotton Puryear)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 09:41
|Photo ID:
|6317198
|VIRIN:
|200730-A-BN267-657
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|FAIRFAX, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Va. National Guard Soldier is first direct commission ARNG cyber operations officer [Image 2 of 2], by Cotton Puryear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Va. National Guard Soldier is first direct commission ARNG cyber operations officer
LEAVE A COMMENT