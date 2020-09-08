Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Cyber Soldiers Leverage Civilian Skills During COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Reserve Cyber Soldiers Leverage Civilian Skills During COVID-19

    08.09.2020

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Jared Hrabak, a cyber officer with Cyber Protection Team 185 uses a common network scanning tool “masscan” to enumerate a network. during his unit’s Virtual Battle Assembly Aug. 9, 2020. Hrabak like many Army Reserve Cyber Soldiers works in the information technology industry as a cybersecurity engineer as a civilian bringing those skills to the Department of Defense. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    VIRIN: 200809-A-HU020-518
