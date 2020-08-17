Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, talks to Sailors during his first Captain’s Call as NSF Diego Garcia’s commanding officer. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique/released.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 04:46
|Photo ID:
|6317043
|VIRIN:
|200817-N-XZ205-1004
|Resolution:
|4296x3069
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|FPO, AP, IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, E-4 and Below Captain's Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
