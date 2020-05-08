Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    649th Regional Support Group Annual Training [Image 2 of 3]

    649th Regional Support Group Annual Training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Maj. Dino DE LA HOYA 

    103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Soldiers of the 649th Regional Support Group conduct weapons qualification, Aug. 5, 2020, during annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis. As part of the storyteller narrative, Capt. Angelina Cillo, public affairs officer with the 649th Regional Support Group, 103d Expeditionary Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), is an integral part of these events. Cillo's efforts capture lasting memories as part of her responsibility to tell her unit's story.

    Weapons qualification is an annual requirement for Soldiers as part of total readiness in the U.S. Army Reserve.

