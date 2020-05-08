Soldiers of the 649th Regional Support Group conduct weapons qualification, Aug. 5, 2020, during annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis. As part of the storyteller narrative, Capt. Angelina Cillo, public affairs officer with the 649th Regional Support Group, 103d Expeditionary Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), is an integral part of these events. Cillo's efforts capture lasting memories as part of her responsibility to tell her unit's story.
Weapons qualification is an annual requirement for Soldiers as part of total readiness in the U.S. Army Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 02:03
|Photo ID:
|6316974
|VIRIN:
|200805-A-OM535-630
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 649th Regional Support Group Annual Training [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Dino DE LA HOYA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Storyteller’s Story: An afternoon with an Army Reserve Public Affairs Officer
LEAVE A COMMENT