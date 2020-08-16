Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39) arrives in Vallejo, Calif [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39) arrives in Vallejo, Calif

    VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    200816-N-YF306-031
    VALLEJO, Calif., (August 16, 2020) - The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS-39) arrives in Vallejo, Calif. for scheduled maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron Chase/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Emory S. Land (AS-39) arrives in Vallejo, Calif [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vallejo
    Emory S. Land
    as-39
    Mare Island

