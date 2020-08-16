200816-N-YF306-031
VALLEJO, Calif., (August 16, 2020) - The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS-39) arrives in Vallejo, Calif. for scheduled maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron Chase/Released)
08.16.2020
08.16.2020
VALLEJO, CA, US
|VALLEJO, CA, US
