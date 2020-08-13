Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Orleans Flight Operations [Image 4 of 7]

    USS New Orleans Flight Operations

    SEA OF JAPAN

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    SEA OF JAPAN (Aug. 13, 2020) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Alex Sagastume, from Pearson, Ga., directs the launch of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 20:57
    Photo ID: 6316937
    VIRIN: 200813-N-KL617-1080
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

