USS New Orleans COVID-19 Testing

SEA OF JAPAN (Aug. 12, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Katelynn Tweedy, left, from Palmdale, Calif., welcomes Seaman Steven Mendoza, from Newark, N.J., to the COVID-19 testing line aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

