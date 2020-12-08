Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Orleans COVID-19 Testing [Image 5 of 5]

    USS New Orleans COVID-19 Testing

    SEA OF JAPAN

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    SEA OF JAPAN (Aug. 12, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Katelynn Tweedy, left, from Palmdale, Calif., welcomes Seaman Steven Mendoza, from Newark, N.J., to the COVID-19 testing line aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 20:43
    Photo ID: 6316931
    VIRIN: 200812-N-KL617-1037
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans COVID-19 Testing [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

