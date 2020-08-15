Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Fighter Wing trains with AWACS Reserve Squadron [Image 2 of 3]

    114th Fighter Wing trains with AWACS Reserve Squadron

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System lands during a joint training exercise with the 114th Fighter Wing at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota on Aug. 15, 2020. The joint training allowed pilots, maintainers and operators of the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System AWACS to work directly with F-16 pilots and maintainers to maintain mission readiness.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

