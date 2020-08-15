A 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System lands during a joint training exercise with the 114th Fighter Wing at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota on Aug. 15, 2020. The joint training allowed pilots, maintainers and operators of the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System AWACS to work directly with F-16 pilots and maintainers to maintain mission readiness.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Duane Duimstra)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 14:04
|Photo ID:
|6316698
|VIRIN:
|200815-Z-SJ722-1001
|Resolution:
|4519x3007
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 114th Fighter Wing trains with AWACS Reserve Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
114th Fighter Wing trains with AWACS Reserve Squadron
LEAVE A COMMENT