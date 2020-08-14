Camp Lemonnier's Department in the Spotlight Poses for Photo

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (August 14, 2020) Sailors with Camp Lemonnier’s Operations department pose for a group photo, August 14, 2020. The department's focus of effort is safe, effective, efficient and sustainable operation, delivering the highest level of support to the base's tenant commands and transient personnel through timely application of planning risk management and execution of resources needed to operate in support of multiple combatant commands. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

