Coast Guard rescues 3 adults, 1 child near Biloxi, Mississippi

The vessel Cajun Made lies partially submerged after taking on water and capsizing near Biloxi, Mississippi, August 15, 2020. Three adults and one child were safely recovered from the water by a Coast Guard Station Gulfport 45-foot Rescue Boat-Medium boat crew. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy asset)

