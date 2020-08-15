A Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale boarding team boards the vessel, Salt Daddy, Aug. 15, 2020 near New River Triangle. The boat crew discovered multiple safety violations and terminated the voyage. (Coast Guard Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 19:44
|Photo ID:
|6316269
|VIRIN:
|201508-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|480x360
|Size:
|39.25 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard halts illegal charter near New River Triangle [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
