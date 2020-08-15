Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard halts illegal charter near New River Triangle

    Coast Guard halts illegal charter near New River Triangle

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale boarding team boards the vessel, Salt Daddy, Aug. 15, 2020 near New River Triangle. The boat crew discovered multiple safety violations and terminated the voyage. (Coast Guard Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 19:44
    law enforcement
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    D7
    station Fort Lauderdale
    illegal charter
    new river triangle
    salty daddy

