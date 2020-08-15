Coast Guard and local agencies respond to diesel spill on James Island

The Coast Guard and the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control are responding Saturday to a report of a diesel release near the James Island water treatment plant, Savannah, Georgia, Aug 15, 2020. Due to the hard work of a local chemical clean up company the spill is under control. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

