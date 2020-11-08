Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Of Tires and Towers

    Of Tires and Towers

    FT. BLISS, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    177th Armored Brigade

    With the 1st Armored Division's water tower standing stoically behind him, U.S. Army Capt. Luis A. Gonzalez, a military police officer assigned to 3-347th Troop Support Battalion, flips a tire during a physical training session conducted Aug. 11, 2020, at Ft. Bliss, Texas. Gonzalez, a native of Davenport, Fla., and approximately 70 Army Reserve Soldiers from the 3-347th TSBN deployed to Ft. Bliss in August to support the 5th Armored Division's mobilization and demobilization operations as a part of Operation Enduring Freedom. Outdoor conditioning exercises help incoming Soldiers acclimate to Ft. Bliss' hot summers at an altitude of almost 4,000 feet above sea level. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 3-347th TSBN)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 17:51
    Photo ID: 6316255
    VIRIN: 200811-A-DB402-001
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: FT. BLISS, FL, US
    Hometown: DAVENPORT, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Of Tires and Towers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    physical training
    Ft. Bliss
    tire
    Army Reserve
    Texas
    mobilization
    PT
    demobilization
    Operation Enduring Freedom
    water tower
    3-347th Troop Support Battalion
    3-347th TSBN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT