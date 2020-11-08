Of Tires and Towers

With the 1st Armored Division's water tower standing stoically behind him, U.S. Army Capt. Luis A. Gonzalez, a military police officer assigned to 3-347th Troop Support Battalion, flips a tire during a physical training session conducted Aug. 11, 2020, at Ft. Bliss, Texas. Gonzalez, a native of Davenport, Fla., and approximately 70 Army Reserve Soldiers from the 3-347th TSBN deployed to Ft. Bliss in August to support the 5th Armored Division's mobilization and demobilization operations as a part of Operation Enduring Freedom. Outdoor conditioning exercises help incoming Soldiers acclimate to Ft. Bliss' hot summers at an altitude of almost 4,000 feet above sea level. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 3-347th TSBN)

Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.15.2020 Location: FT. BLISS, FL, US Hometown: DAVENPORT, FL, US