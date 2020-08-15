127th Wing School Supply Giveaway

The Selfridge Airman Wellness Center has free school supplies for families with school-age children. Here, staff Sgt. Sarah Wright, and Senior Airman Janay Young, from the 127th Wing Force Support Squadron, look through numerous bins of supplies that have been donated by the local community. Every year the Selfridge Family Support Group works with our local community members to support the men and women who work at Selfridge. The Airman Wellness Center is open between 8 a.m. 5 p.m. today and tomorrow for those stopping by for supplies.



For additional information, Please contact Mr. Paulus Obey, the Airman and Family Readiness Coordinator at 586-239-5583. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann)

