Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    127th Wing School Supply Giveaway

    127th Wing School Supply Giveaway

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    The Selfridge Airman Wellness Center has free school supplies for families with school-age children. Here, staff Sgt. Sarah Wright, and Senior Airman Janay Young, from the 127th Wing Force Support Squadron, look through numerous bins of supplies that have been donated by the local community. Every year the Selfridge Family Support Group works with our local community members to support the men and women who work at Selfridge. The Airman Wellness Center is open between 8 a.m. 5 p.m. today and tomorrow for those stopping by for supplies.

    For additional information, Please contact Mr. Paulus Obey, the Airman and Family Readiness Coordinator at 586-239-5583. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 12:21
    Photo ID: 6316081
    VIRIN: 200815-F-JK012-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 316.33 KB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing School Supply Giveaway, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    National Guard
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Selfridge
    Selfridge ANGB
    127th Wing
    MING
    MIANG
    RSD
    127WG
    Wing Priorities Drill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT