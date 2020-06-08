Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 173rd Infantry Regiment annual training [Image 3 of 4]

    Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 173rd Infantry Regiment annual training

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Roberts 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Matthew Hosey, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 173rd Infantry Regiment, fires a M590 during an exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, August 6, 2020.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 173rd Infantry Regiment annual training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Eric Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

