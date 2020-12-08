PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Benjamin Markway, from Saddle, Ark., second from right, provides training to Seaman Angelyn Hernandez, from Los Angeles, second from left, as they apply a splint to Seaman Richard Cabral, from Port Richey, Fla., during stretcher-bearer training in the medical ward aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.15.2020 09:20 Photo ID: 6315991 VIRIN: 200812-N-CL550-1071 Resolution: 5199x3548 Size: 1.09 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hospital Corpsman Provide Medical Training Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.