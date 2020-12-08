Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hospital Corpsman Provide Medical Training Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) [Image 3 of 6]

    Hospital Corpsman Provide Medical Training Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Benjamin Markway, from Saddle, Ark., second from right, provides training to Seaman Angelyn Hernandez, from Los Angeles, second from left, as they apply a splint to Seaman Richard Cabral, from Port Richey, Fla., during stretcher-bearer training in the medical ward aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 09:20
    Photo ID: 6315991
    VIRIN: 200812-N-CL550-1071
    Resolution: 5199x3548
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hospital Corpsman Provide Medical Training Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hospital Corpsman Provide Medical Training Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    Hospital Corpsman Provide Medical Training Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    Hospital Corpsman Provide Medical Training Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    Hospital Corpsman Provide Medical Training Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    Hospital Corpsman Provide Medical Training Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    Hospital Corpsman Provide Medical Training Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    security
    medical
    stability
    underway
    capability
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    readiness
    training
    Hospital Corpsman
    Whidbey Island-class
    lethality
    NBU 7
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT