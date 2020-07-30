USS Mustin Bridge Watch Team

WATERS OFF THE COAST OF JAPAN (July 30, 2020) Operations Specialist Seaman David Rios, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), stands watch on the bridge. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

