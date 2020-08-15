Nashville, Tenn. native serves aboard USS Mustin

A Nashville native and McGavock Comprehension High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Mustin.



Seaman David Rios is an Operation Specialist aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of Yokosuka, Japan. Mustin is one of six destroyers forward-deployed to Yokosuka.



Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.



A Navy Operation Specialist maintain combat information center displays of strategic and tactical information, depicting position and movement of submarines, ships and aircraft to help maintain an accurate, tactical picture.



“I enjoy my job because of the people I work with that make my career worthwhile,” said Rios. “I feel important in my work space because I help navigate the ship and keeping tracks of other vessels that are around the USS Mustin while out at sea.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Forward-deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders.



“We spend plenty of time out,” said Rios. “You have time to work on qualifications and to better yourself. What better time to do that than while out at sea where you have all the help you need.”



Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials.



“My experience in japan has been speechless,” said Rios. “The culture is so unique in so many ways and I adapted to the environment surprisingly quickly with the help of my shipmates”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Sailors play a vital role in the overall military mission around the world.



Mustin is operating as part of the Ronald Reagan Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.



For more information on Mustin and other forward-deployed ships in Japan, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15

