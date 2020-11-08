Tech. Sgt. John Gill, Peterson Air Force Base protocol specialist, reviews the plans for a distinguished visitor visit Aug. 11, 2020, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. The P-S GAR protocol offices ensure proper etiquette and protocol are followed at ceremonies and during DV visits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)
This work, Behind the scenes: Protocol brings etiquette to the table, by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the scenes: Protocol brings etiquette to the table
