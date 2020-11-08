Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the scenes: Protocol brings etiquette to the table

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. John Gill, Peterson Air Force Base protocol specialist, reviews the plans for a distinguished visitor visit Aug. 11, 2020, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. The P-S GAR protocol offices ensure proper etiquette and protocol are followed at ceremonies and during DV visits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 16:36
    Photo ID: 6314986
    VIRIN: 200811-F-UR189-1001
    Resolution: 5641x3760
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the scenes: Protocol brings etiquette to the table, by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Peterson Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Schriever Air Force Base
    Protocol
    etiquette
    Space Force

