    New Division Street Gate entrance construction update [Image 14 of 22]

    New Division Street Gate entrance construction update

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    The construction for the new Division Street Gate entrance continues at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 10, 2020. The estimated $37 million project to locate a new main entry gate at Division Street and Forrest Avenue includes an expanded and enhanced boulevard along Division Street from Interstate 110 to Forrest Avenue. The groundbreaking ceremony for the project took place May 11, 2018, and construction is expected to be complete in December 2021. The project is the culmination of continued partnership between the base and the City of Biloxi. The gate will provide improved security for Keesler Air Force Base and positively impact the city's economy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 13:45
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
