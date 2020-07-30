Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th FW CP trains for expeditionary future

    20th FW CP trains for expeditionary future

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A stack of AN/PRC-152 radios sit on a surface at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 30, 2020. The radios enable command and control Airmen to perform remote satellite communication and transmit messages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez)

