A stack of AN/PRC-152 radios sit on a surface at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 30, 2020. The radios enable command and control Airmen to perform remote satellite communication and transmit messages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 10:32
|Photo ID:
|6312305
|VIRIN:
|200730-F-JT758-1004
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|7.71 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 20th FW CP trains for expeditionary future, by A1C Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th FW CP trains for expeditionary future
