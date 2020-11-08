Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mr. Brian Laird's SES Promotion

    Mr. Brian Laird's SES Promotion

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Russell Stewart 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Mr. Brian Laird, assistant commander for Supply Chain Technology / Systems Integration for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), is promoted into the Senior Executive Service by Rear Adm. Pete Stamatopoulos, commander NAVSUP at NAVSUP Headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pa., 11 August 2020. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 07:54
    Photo ID: 6312165
    VIRIN: 200811-N-LL945-0026
    Resolution: 3833x2875
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mr. Brian Laird's SES Promotion, by Russell Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    SES
    Laird
    Stamatopoulos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT