Mr. Brian Laird's SES Promotion

Mr. Brian Laird, assistant commander for Supply Chain Technology / Systems Integration for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), is promoted into the Senior Executive Service by Rear Adm. Pete Stamatopoulos, commander NAVSUP at NAVSUP Headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pa., 11 August 2020. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

