NAVSUP Headquarters Welcomes Newest SES Member

On August 11, 2020, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Headquarters promoted their newest Senior Executive Service member, Mr. Brian Laird, to Assistant Commander for Supply Chain Technology & Systems Integration.



Mr. Kurt Wendelken, NAVSUP vice commander, opened the ceremony by giving a brief overview of how the Senior Executive Service (SES) started and their key goals.



“There are just nine SES positions throughout our Enterprise. That is less than one-half of one percent of all NAVSUP Enterprise employees. Today is truly a special occasion,” Wendelken said.



The Senior Executive Service was established in 1979 and there are roughly 7,500 SES positions government wide. Their purpose is to “ensure that the executive management of the Government of the United States is responsive to the needs, policies and goals of the nation and otherwise is of the highest quality.” Some of the qualifications include leading change, leading people, being results driven, business acumen and building coalitions/communications.



He turned it over to Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, commander NAVSUP to give the remarks and administer the oath.



Rear Adm. Stamatopoulos started by thanking Laird’s family for their support system and for the sacrifices they have made.



“Brian is one of the key leaders in this organization that understands the complexity of IT networks and how important comprehending and strengthening those networks will be to generate a ready and responsive military force in the years ahead,” said Stamatopoulos. “I continue to be impressed by you and you’re knowledge, and I truly believe that this is just the beginning for you.”



In addition to serving as the assistant commander for supply chain technology & systems integration, Laird also serves as the command information officer of NAVSUP and provides authoritative top-level managerial and technical advice to NAVSUP executives on all information technology (IT) matters. He is NAVSUP’s lead expert in supply chain technology exploitation and systems integration, as well as the lead for supply chain surety and cyber protection. He manages NAVSUP’s annual IT budget and leads the associated strategic planning, investment control, workforce planning, and resource management efforts.



He began his civilian service in 2000 at NAVSUP Business Systems Center (BSC) through the Student Career Experience Program. He spent the majority of his career designing supply chain systems solutions, managing IT operations, and implementing state-of-the-art hardware/software architectures at NAVSUP BSC and NAVSUP Headquarters.



Laird ended the ceremony by thanking his family, and everyone who helped him achieve this career milestone.



“As we navigate through this volatile and constantly changing environment, you have my word that I will do my best to selflessly serve the entire naval Enterprise, I will tirelessly work to meet the requirements of our warfighting forces, and I will strive to address the needs of all NAVSUP employees,” Laird said.



Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP oversees logistics programs in the areas of supply operations, conventional ordnance, contracting, resale, fuel, transportation, and security assistance. Additionally, NAVSUP is responsible for food service, postal services, Navy Exchanges, and movement of household goods.



