A C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, shares the airfield with a rainbow at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2020. The Super Hercules provides significant operational capabilities to include carrying tons of supplies to remote operating locations, performing in-flight refueling and medical evacuation, which translates directly into increased ground and air combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 00:00 Photo ID: 6311045 VIRIN: 200813-F-PS661-1005 Resolution: 5225x2960 Size: 1.2 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, At the end of a rainbow sits a Super Herc, by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.