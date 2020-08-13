At the end of a rainbow sits a Super Herc

A C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, shares the airfield with a rainbow at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2020. The Super Hercules provides significant operational capabilities to include carrying tons of supplies to remote operating locations, performing in-flight refueling and medical evacuation, which translates directly into increased ground and air combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
