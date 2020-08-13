Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues swimmer near Dauphin Island, Alabama

    Coast Guard rescues swimmer near Dauphin Island, Alabama

    AL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew rescues a swimmer near Dauphin Island, Alabama, August 13, 2020. The man had attempted an open water swim before getting caught in a current. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy asset)

    Search and Rescue
    District Eight
    Coast Guard
    D8
    Dauphin Island

